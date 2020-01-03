Medtronic Gets Patient's 'Defective' Pump Suit Trimmed

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge on Friday trimmed a suit brought against Medtronic Inc. by a man who says his implantable medical pump stopped working and sent him to the hospital, dismissing two claims but allowing a third to move forward that alleges the patient's injuries were caused by a manufacturing defect. The suit was originally filed in Indiana state court in 2017 before being removed to federal court in April 2018, and Medtronic sought soon after to dismiss the entire complaint on the grounds that its claims brought under Indiana law were preempted by the Medical Device Amendments to the Food,...

