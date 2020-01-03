Pa. Hammers Pipeline Co. With $30M Fine For 2018 Explosion

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania hit an Energy Transfer LP unit with a record $30.6 million fine over alleged erosion control failures along a pipeline in Western Pennsylvania, including a September 2018 landslide that caused a gas leak and fire in a Pittsburgh suburb, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Friday. According to a consent order and agreement with the DEP, Energy Transfer subsidiary ETC Northeast Pipeline had failed to stabilize hillsides in the path of the 40-mile, 24-inch gas line prior to the explosion. Follow-up inspections along the length of the project turned up 19 other areas where slopes were not temporarily or...

