IP Hires: Goodwin, Harness Dickey, USPTO

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 11:20 AM EST) -- Goodwin has brought on a life sciences intellectual property attorney from McDermott, Harness Dickey has boosted its IP team in Texas, and a new chief financial officer has been appointed for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Goodwin Nabs Life Sciences Partner From McDermott Kris Bieker Kristina "Kris" Bieker has joined Goodwin Procter LLP's life sciences practice as a partner in Boston after spending two years as a partner at McDermott Will & Emery LLP. Bieker helps biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies develop their patent portfolios and navigate other matters such as...

