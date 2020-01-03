2 Overlooked Advantages Of Hourly Fees

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:19 PM EST) -- I was happy to see that my former colleagues at Bartlit Beck LLP prevailed at arbitration on a large fee dispute with a contingency client. However, it appears that the dispute remains active, and that the firm is now forced to seek confirmation of the award (Bartlit Beck LLP v. Okada, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois) before beginning what may be a long fight to enforce it against a Japanese billionaire. Bartlit Beck was a forerunner in the effort to move clients away from hourly fees toward alternative fees. While most of the firm’s work while...

