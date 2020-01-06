​​​​​​​Banker Convicted In €100M Fraud Case Misses Court Date

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 1:42 PM GMT) -- A former Liechtenstein banker convicted in connection with a €100 million ($112 million) fraud against a shipping company failed to show up at court in London on Monday, leading to a delay in his sentencing. Othman Louanjli, a former relationship officer for Liechtensteinische Landesbank, or LLB, was scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Monday to set a date for his sentencing. He was convicted of fraud and money-laundering charges on Dec. 18, according to a court clerk, after being accused of helping fraudster Louis Nobre get control of the investment funds from Dutch shipping company Allseas SA in 2011....

