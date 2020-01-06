Winston To Close Dubai Office As Squire Patton Nabs Attys

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:51 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced Sunday that it will be closing its office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the news coming the same day that Squire Patton Boggs LLP announced three Winston & Strawn Dubai partners will be joining the firm's Middle East practice. The three partners, including Winston & Strawn Middle East managing partner Campbell Steedman, will come aboard Squire Patton in "the coming weeks," according to the firm, along with four associates and several staff members. The other two partners are the head of Winston & Strawn's Middle East finance practice, Shibeer Ahmed, and corporate partner Christopher Skipper....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS