Feds Seek 7 Years For Belgian Fraudster Who Bilked Firms

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 11:39 AM EST) -- Prosecutors have argued that a Belgian man who pled guilty to facilitating a scheme that targeted hundreds of law firms and charities in an effort to trick them into wiring the fraudsters money should face more than seven years in prison and pay back the money he stole. In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, prosecutors told the court that Aref Said, who pled guilty to his part in the scheme in October, was one of the key players in the scheme, acting as an intermediary between the mastermind in Nigeria and the low-level participants in the U.S., meaning he directly had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS