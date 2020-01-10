Legal Sector Jobs Tick Downward In December

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- Employment in the legal industry cooled slightly in December after setting a 10-year high in November, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. The number of legal sector jobs decreased from about 1,151,900 in November to 1,150,400, a decrease of 0.13%, based on the seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It follows two months of increases in October and November. The 1,500-job drop brought the industry's job gains since December 2018 to approximately 10,500 jobs, according to the statistics. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1578671186182'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='630px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement =...

