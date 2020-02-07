Legal Industry Starts 2020 With Decade-High Job Numbers

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 4:09 PM EST) -- Jobs in the legal sector increased by 4,500 in January, hitting a 10-year high after dipping in December and continuing the trend of overall growth seen in 2019. The number of legal sector jobs grew from 1,156,200 in December to 1,160,700 in January, a 0.39% increase, according to the seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The new figure marks a high-water mark for the past decade, and puts the total number of legal jobs within striking distance of the number of legal jobs seen before the Great Recession. The number of seasonally adjusted legal industry jobs in January...

