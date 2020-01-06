Winn-Dixie Settles Price-Fixing Suit Against Dairy Producers

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge pumped the brakes last week on Winn-Dixie Stores Inc.’s price-fixing lawsuit against dairy producers including Land O'Lakes and Agri-Mark after the grocery chain announced an undisclosed settlement on the eve of trial. U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis ordered the case administratively closed on Thursday and gave the parties until early March to submit final judgment on the case, which had been set to begin trial Monday. The companies gave joint notice of their “settlement in principle” in a Dec. 31 filing, with no indication of the deal terms. Counsel for Winn-Dixie declined comment, and counsel for the defendants...

