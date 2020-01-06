London Marine Insurers To Meet Over Iran Shipping Threat

Law360, London (January 6, 2020, 5:17 PM GMT) -- An influential committee in London’s marine insurance market will meet on Tuesday to consider the threat to shipping in the wake of the Iran-U.S. dispute, a board member said, in a move that could indirectly affect premium rates. The Joint War Committee, made up of marine underwriting representatives from Lloyd’s of London and other insurers, will meet to consider “new information received on the strategic and local situation,” committee member Neil Roberts said. Iran has threatened reprisals after the killing of the country’s top general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Friday. Marine underwriters have been nervously...

