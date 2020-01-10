What The Budget Bill Has In Store For Medical Cos.

Law360 (January 10, 2020, 2:33 PM EST) -- On Dec. 20, 2019, President Donald Trump signed into law an appropriations bill containing a number of provisions that will significantly impact the health care industry and life sciences companies. Among other things, this law repeals certain taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act; requires innovator pharmaceutical companies to make samples of their drugs available to eligible product developers who request them; adds chemically synthesized polypeptides to the category of biologics regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and provides additional funding for research on diseases including cancer and Alzheimer’s. Noticeably absent from the bill are controversial proposals governing drug pricing...

