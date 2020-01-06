Ikea To Pay $46M To Settle Child's Tip-Over Death Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys representing the family of a 2-year-old boy who died when an Ikea dresser fell on him announced on Monday that they have reached a $46 million deal, which they believe is the largest wrongful death settlement for a child in U.S. history. Photos of the late Jozef Dudek and Ikea's Malm dressers are displayed during a news conference Monday in Philadelphia where a $46 million settlement was announced. The 2-year-old died in 2017 when a Malm dresser fell on him, the boy's relatives said in their suit against Ikea. (AP) The deal ends the 2018 suit filed in Pennsylvania state court by Jozef...

