IRS Workforce Could Shrink 20K Over 5 Years

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service could lose almost 20,000 employees over the next five years despite recent changes made to bolster its workforce, according to an annual report released by the agency Monday. The Internal Revenue Service operated under an exception-only hiring policy until last year, and staffing remains below the level of previous decades, the agency said in an annual report. (Getty) The IRS estimated that 31% of its current workers will retire during the next five years, creating “a significant risk of a large knowledge and experience gap for the nation’s tax agency,” according to the report. The IRS plans...

