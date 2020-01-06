Candy Co. DIP Lender Agrees To Lower Ch. 11 Sale Floor Bid

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- Bankrupt candy store owner Mishti Holdings LLC's proposed deal with its post-petition lender received court approval Monday in Delaware bankruptcy court, allowing the debtor to accept a stalking horse bid that doesn’t cover the full amount of the $7 million debtor-in-possession financing package. In the settlement proposed late Friday, the owner of the Lolli & Pop’s candy store chain said it had not been able to come to terms on a stalking horse bid that met the requirement of its DIP lender, Paxion Capital LP, that obliges any qualified bid to cover the outstanding DIP obligations. In exchange for waiving the requirement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS