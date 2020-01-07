Day Pitney Nabs Jones Foster Estate Planning Pro In Florida

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Day Pitney LLP has brought on a Jones Foster PA partner with experience in estate planning and estate and trust administration to the firm’s individual clients department practice in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tasha K. Dickinson is joining Day Pitney as partner with experience in helping clients with complex wealth preservation strategies, business succession planning and family offices, the firm said Monday. She’s also represented clients in estate and trust administration matters. “Day Pitney’s platform offers top talent and more complementary services for individual clients, particularly through its corporate and litigation department,” Dickinson told Law360 on Tuesday. “My clients, including individuals...

