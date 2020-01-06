Polsinelli Launches New Legal Services Partnership

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Polsinelli LLP announced on Monday that it has launched a new litigation support program in partnership with legal service provider UnitedLex, dubbing it PolsinelliPLUS. The firm said that through PolsinelliPLUS, UnitedLex will provide services ranging from eDiscovery to early case assessment to continuing legal education and training services, allowing Polsinelli to take advantage of UnitedLex's technological capabilities, including its artificial intelligence technology. The firm expects the program will reduce costs and minimize the number of documents its attorneys are required to review. "Polsinelli understands the physical and economic burden that clients experience with eDiscovery and legal data management. We are committed...

