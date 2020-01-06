Snell & Wilmer Combines With Commercial Finance Boutique

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- Snell & Wilmer LLP announced Monday that it will combine with Assayag Mauss LLP, a West Coast boutique that specializes in commercial finance and creditors’ rights, adding offices in Portland and Seattle and eight attorneys. Snell & Wilmer will gain Michele Assayag and Byron Mauss as partners in its Orange County, California, office, with the other six attorneys working as associates in either California, Oregon or Washington, according to the firm’s announcement. The new attorneys will continue to work with clients in the financial services industry, assisting them in a broad range of transactional and litigation matters, Snell & Wilmer said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS