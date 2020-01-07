Pot Brand Dispute Erupts With Cries Of Fraud, 'Street Justice'

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A bitter dispute over a valued brand of cannabis concentrate has erupted in a Colorado state court, replete with accusations of fraud, corporate mischief and the waging of extralegal "street justice." Since December, former business partners Justin Pentelute and Richard Batenburg Jr. have traded allegations of malfeasance across several filings in a lawsuit over the rights to cannabis distillate brand The Clear and its associated products and extraction process. The dispute arose out of a settlement agreement in February that sealed the business divorce between Pentelute and Batmann Consulting Inc., the company of which Batenburg was the majority shareholder. As part of the agreement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS