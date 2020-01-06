6th Circ. Upholds Liberty's Win In Roof Coverage Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Monday upheld the dismissal of a homeowner’s proposed class action accusing Liberty Insurance Corp. of defrauding policyholders by refusing to pay the full cost to replace roofs damaged by wind or hail, saying Liberty's policies clearly limited coverage in such circumstances. A three-judge panel of the appeals court found that an endorsement included in plaintiff Murray Richelson’s homeowners policy with Liberty clearly indicated that the insurer is required to cover only the “actual cash value” of roofs damaged by wind or hail — that is, the market value of the parts at the time of the loss...

