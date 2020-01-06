Crypto Tax Software Nabs $5M With Winklevoss Capital Boost

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 9:25 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency tax software company TaxBit on Monday announced a $5 million seed round led by the likes of Winklevoss Capital and TTV Capital, saying it hopes to bolster cryptocurrency adoption by providing streamlined tools to ease the burden of tax compliance. Heightened scrutiny of cryptocurrency trading from the Internal Revenue Service culminated in thousands of audit letters sent out last summer and new cryptocurrency tax guidance released in October. With the goal of helping clients ranging from individual cryptocurrency traders to full-blown exchanges, TaxBit first launched a consumer-facing product in January 2019, according to a press release. Founded by tax attorneys, certified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS