Pa. Drillers Dispute Expansion Of Joint Venture's Debts

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania oil and gas driller said a PennEnergy Resources unit had overstepped its authority to borrow money for a joint venture and asked a Pennsylvania state court to intervene Monday. Winfield Resources LLC said PER Manager LLC exceeded its original authorization to borrow $17.5 million for Pine Ridge Midstream LLC, a joint venture that Winfield, PennEnergy and Wells Fargo formed in 2016 to purchase assets from EQT Midstream, and had increased the venture's total debt to $42.5 million. “Winfield asserts that the unanimous consent was for a single event and single purpose, given in lieu of a special meeting so...

