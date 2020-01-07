Importer Says Hay Bale Netting Should Be Duty-Free

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- A South Carolina-based importer sued the U.S. government Monday after it was hit with a 10% duty on netting used to wrap bales of hay, saying that the government misclassified the netting and that it should have been categorized as a duty-free product. RKW Klerk's Inc. told the U.S. Court of International Trade that U.S. Customs and Border Protection improperly classified the netting — used to wrap hay or silage, a type of animal feed — as printed warp knit fabric subject to a 10% duty. However, the hay bale wrap should be classified as duty-free parts of harvesting or thrashing...

