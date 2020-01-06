Cellino & Barnes Split Further Soured By Hacking Claims

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- With the acrimonious breakup of New York-based personal injury firm Cellino & Barnes PC on the verge of becoming official, Stephen E. Barnes alleged in court papers Friday that fellow name partner Ross M. Cellino Jr. orchestrated an intrusion into the firm’s computer system. A New York state judge in Erie County issued an order Monday directing Cellino to inform Barnes about what information was accessed last month from Cellino & Barnes’ computer network, allegedly without proper authorization, by a tech specialist Cellino hired to help him set up a new computer system at a soon-to-be-established independent firm. Judge Deborah A....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS