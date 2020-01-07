ABA Group Calls Out FTC Foreign Merger Reporting Tweaks

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- Proposed clarifications to foreign entities' exemption from U.S. merger notification requirements are likely to increase "ambiguity and uncertainty," the American Bar Association Antitrust Law Section has warned the Federal Trade Commission. Speaking only for itself rather than the ABA as a whole, the section argued in comments Monday that implementing the plan risks increasing the burden on some companies and will likely result in "divergent" determinations of whether entities qualify for an exemption from Hart-Scott-Rodino notification requirements. "Absent evidence that some number of problematic transactions with appropriate nexus to the United States are evading HSR review because of the existing principal office exception,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS