What Federal Cannabis Bills Mean For Private Lenders

Law360 (January 8, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- There are currently two separate pieces of proposed legislation — the SAFE Banking Act, or H.R. 1595, and the MORE Act, or H.R. 3884 — that were recently introduced in the House of Representatives. These two acts address the issue of federal cannabis regulation. As they await congressional approval and/or review, private lenders should consider a number of potential impacts the two laws could have on the industry. SAFE Banking Act Overview The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking, or SAFE Banking, Act was introduced in early 2019 in the House as a route toward permanently protecting financial institutions that sought to...

