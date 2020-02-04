Why I Became A Lawyer: Following A Serendipitous Path

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- This article is part of a series in which attorneys reflect on the formative life experiences that helped lay the groundwork for their careers in the legal profession. In this installment, David Goodman of Goodman Law Group looks back on his youthful dreams of a career in politics, and the circumstances that led him to become a litigator instead. David Goodman Reflecting from the vantage point of 30 years as a lawyer, I find myself in a career that I love because I followed my passion but also allowed for serendipity. I was not a kid who ever said that I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS