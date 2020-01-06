South Dakota Pot Legalization Initiative Qualifies For Ballot

Law360 (January 6, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- A measure to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota officially qualified for the state's November ballot on Monday after state officials verified that the proposed constitutional amendment netted more than 36,000 valid signatures in support. Constitutional Amendment A would legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for adults over the age of 21 and require the state legislature to pass laws regarding the production, cultivation and processing of hemp. The measure cleared South Dakota's threshold of nearly 34,000 validated signatures on Monday after a review by Secretary of State Steve Barnett, according to his office. The South Dakota Department of Revenue would be...

