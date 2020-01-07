US Investor Announces Exit From Lloyd's of London Business

Law360, London (January 7, 2020, 11:28 AM GMT) -- Neon Underwriting has become the latest Lloyd’s of London insurer to close its doors to new business, after parent company American Financial Group said it is pulling out of its investments in the 330-year-old specialist insurance market. Cincinnati-based American Financial Group said on Monday that neither Neon nor its predecessor Marketform have met profit targets since it acquired the business in 2008. Neon has been placed into run-off, meaning it will continue to operate and pay claims but will not take on additional customers. A combination of high operating costs and low returns has meant that many smaller syndicates have struggled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS