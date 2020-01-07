Top Deutsche Finance Lawyer Heads To Reed Smith

Law360, London (January 7, 2020, 2:07 PM GMT) -- U.S. law firm Reed Smith LLP said Tuesday it has snapped up a former managing director of German giant Deutsche Bank as the latest addition to its banking advisory and derivatives practice. Joe Kohler will join Reed Smith as a partner after serving as managing director of legal, corporate and investment banking at Deutsche. He co-led the bank’s sales and trading legal function in that role, Reed Smith said. Kohler joins the firm’s financial industry group with experience in the fixed-income, currencies and commodities businesses. He has a “deep understanding of the inner workings of the legal department within a global...

