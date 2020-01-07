Premier Oil's $871M Pair Of Deals Draws Creditor's Ire

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- Premier Oil on Tuesday unveiled plans to grow its U.K. North Sea presence with a pair of deals worth up to $871 million and to extend its credit facilities, in a move that drew blowback from the oil company’s largest creditor. U.K.-based Premier Oil PLC said it will shell out $625 million to buy Andrew Area and Shearwater assets from BP and will pay $191 million upfront — along with $55 million in contingency payments — to snap up another 25% interested in Premier’s Tolmount Area from Dana. Premier Oil lauded the deal in a statement as a “highly attractive opportunity”...

