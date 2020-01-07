UK Marine Insurers Warn Of Heightened Tensions In Iran Gulf

Law360, London (January 7, 2020, 3:13 PM GMT) -- The threat to ships operating in the Persian Gulf remains “heightened” but stable amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, an influential committee of London marine insurers concluded at a special meeting on Tuesday. The Joint War Committee, made up of underwriters from within Lloyd’s of London and outside, said after the meeting that the risk to shipping in the Persian Gulf could become heightened after the killing of a senior Iranian military commander on Friday. “There are clearly increased tensions in the Gulf region, with American assets now referenced, but the underlying maritime threat remains heightened with an ongoing...

