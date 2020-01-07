Burford Capital Shakes Up Top Brass After Metrics-Juking Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- With the dismissal of litigation over accusations it manipulated its financial metrics, litigation funder Burford Capital announced Tuesday it has promoted two former BigLaw attorneys to become co-chief operating officers, among other leadership changes as it seeks to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Burford Capital announced the new co-chief operating officer roles on the heels of the December dismissal of an investor lawsuit in New York federal court that accused the funder of juking its financial metrics. The company also added a new deputy chief investment officer and handed its general counsel the additional task of acting as its chief administrative...

