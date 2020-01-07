Ametek Inks $250M Reading Alloys Sale To PE-Backed Co.

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:26 PM EST) -- Ametek detailed plans Tuesday to part ways with its Reading Alloys business in a $250 million sale to private equity-backed specialty materials company Kymera International, following a strategic review. Pennsylvania-based electronic instrument company Ametek Inc. said that while the alloys business is poised for growth, it’s no longer the best fit for the company’s portfolio. “As part of our strategic portfolio review process, we have made the decision to divest our Reading Alloys business," David A. Zapico, Ametek chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "Reading Alloys is well positioned for continued strong growth given its leading market positions and differentiated...

