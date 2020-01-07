BigLaw Urged By UK Org To Tone Down Its Drinking Culture

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Junior Lawyers division of the U.K.'s Law Society has issued recommendations for how firms can help promote a healthier drinking culture, noting that many attorneys turn to alcohol to help cope with the stress of the job. In honor of Dry January, a U.K. public health campaign encouraging people to give up alcohol for the first month of the year, the division recently highlighted ways that firms could ensure that alcohol was not a central focus of their events and be more mindful of culture around drinking. "Our intention is not to stop people drinking alcohol altogether — that is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS