The Firms That Dominated In 2019

Law360 (January 12, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Law360’s top seven Firms of the Year cleaned up at the 2019 Practice Group of the Year awards, notching a combined 46 wins after spending the past year helping companies navigate blockbuster deals and secure key high court rulings. Mayer Brown LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, which were also Firms of the Year in 2018, share the top spot with eight practice group awards each. Covington & Burling LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP Latham & Watkins LLP, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP all tied for second place with six wins each....

