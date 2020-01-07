DC Circ. Buries Mine Co.'s 'Ambitious' Bid To Beat $116 Fine

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected a mining contractor's constitutional challenge to a paltry fine assessed after a worker failed to engage his parking brake at a work site, saying federal inspectors don't need advance permission to inspect mines. A unanimous three-judge panel said mining pump supplier Rain for Rent was subject to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act when it serviced an Arizona quarry and that a U.S. Department of Labor inspector didn't invade its privacy when he investigated suspicions that the driver didn't engage his parking brake, the D.C. Circuit said, denying the company's latest bid to beat...

