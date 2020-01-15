Hogan Lovells Snags Restructuring Partner From DLA Piper

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 10:51 PM EST) -- An experienced former DLA Piper restructuring and insolvency partner and leading practitioner in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions has joined Hogan Lovells' Hong Kong office, the firm has announced. Jonathan Leitch, who joined the firm's finance practice on Jan. 6, brings a broad practice in advising every variety of stakeholder in debt restructuring and refinancing as well as insolvency and workout strategies, according to a statement from Hogan Lovells. Matthew Cottis, global head of Hogan Lovells' finance practice group, said in the statement that Leitch's experience "adds significant depth to our restructuring team in Asia-Pacific." And Leitch joins the firm...

