Ropes & Gray Guides Shoreline To $300M Debut PE Fund

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- Shoreline Equity Partners LLC, working with Ropes & Gray, said Tuesday that it has secured $300 million for its debut private equity fund, with plans to target middle market investments in companies based mostly in the southeast U.S. The fund, called Shoreline Equity Partners Fund LP, received capital commitments from a group of investors that includes insurance companies, family offices and wealthy individuals, according to a statement. In addition, Shoreline’s own general partners and executives contributed “significant capital” to the fund, although the specifics of their contributions were not disclosed. Shoreline was formed last year and began raising its first fund...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS