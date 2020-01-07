US Atty Pick For Michigan Blocked In Rare Fight

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump's pick for U.S. attorney in the Western District of Michigan said Tuesday that the state's Democratic senators have blocked consideration of his nomination, making him Trump's only U.S. attorney selection who has not yet won confirmation. Tom Leonard, a former GOP speaker of the state House of Representatives, told Law360 that Sen. Debbie Stabenow's office said she would withhold her support for his nomination, effectively halting consideration in the Senate Judiciary Committee and preventing a final confirmation vote. Sen. Gary Peters' office did not respond to his requests for a meeting, Leonard said. "While I understand that the...

