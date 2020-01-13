15 Minutes With Peet's Coffee's General Counsel

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:35 PM EST) -- For general counsel Kristin Ashurst, one of the most exciting aspects of the new year is the specialty coffee roaster's growing e-commerce channel. For her legal team at Peet's Coffee, that means thinking about the commercial transactions that take place online, marketing, social media and security, as well as adhering to the newly enforced California Consumer Privacy Act. Kristin Ashurst Currently: General counsel, Peet's Coffee Previously: Senior director of legal affairs, Peet's Coffee Law school: American University Washington College of Law In addition to its online presence, the specialty coffee roaster also operates in coffeebars, retail and grocery stores. Peet's has about 400 locations in...

