Tax Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 1:05 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP guided DowDuPont Inc. through spinoffs with more than $100 billion of enterprise value and helped Fidelity Investments achieve victory in the U.S. Tax Court over millions of dollars in tax credits, earning it a spot among Law360's 2019 Tax Groups Of The Year. After steering Dow and DuPont through their high-profile merger in 2017, Skadden guided the world’s largest chemical conglomerate through two spinoffs in 2019 resulting in three separate businesses. In March, the company announced the $42 billion spinoff of its material science division, Dow Inc., and said in June that a $21.6...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS