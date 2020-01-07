6th Circ. Won't Revive Age Bias Suit Against HR Agency

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive an age discrimination suit brought by a former director at a Tennessee nonprofit, unswayed by an array of arguments the ex-worker invoked to try to show that the nonprofit's stated reasons for firing her were a smokescreen for bias. The three-judge panel said in its opinion that the district court was right to grant South Central Human Resource Agency Inc. summary judgment in Cynthia Miles' Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit, since her claims didn't pass muster under the burden-shifting framework established by the U.S. Supreme Court in McDonnell Douglas v. Green in 1973. "As our...

