Canucks Promote GC To Assistant GM And Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 4:37 PM EST) -- The former vice president and general counsel of the Vancouver Canucks hockey team has been promoted to assistant general manager and chief legal officer, the team announced Tuesday. Chris Gear joined the Canucks in 2010 and has served on the team's hockey operations staff for the past four years, most recently as vice president and general counsel. In his new role, Gear will continue to "preside over both legal and insurance matters related to" Canucks Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the team, according to a statement. Canadian news outlets report that the new position will also formalize Gear's involvement...

