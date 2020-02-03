Technology Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- It was a blockbuster year for Covington & Burling LLP’s technology team, as the group guided Uber through its closely watched $8.1 billion public offering and snagged a U.S. Supreme Court win that made waves in the patent industry, landing the practice among Law360's 2019 Technology Groups of the Year. The group, which boasts roughly 300 lawyers working from offices around the world, is a porous practice, according to group chair Kurt Wimmer, and he said that’s part of what makes it so successful. “We don’t try to shoehorn people into pre-fit decisions about what the practice should be,” Wimmer said. “Every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS