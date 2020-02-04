Technology Group Of The Year: Desmarais

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 2:18 PM EST) -- Desmarais LLP attorneys successfully defended Cisco Systems from multiple patent infringement claims seeking a combined $475 million in damages, helping to earn the firm a spot among Law360’s 2019 Technology Groups of the Year. Desmarais is a boutique firm focused on defending major technology companies in patent litigation, with 56 attorneys located in New York and another five based in San Francisco. Last May, it helped Cisco dodge $400 million in claims brought by software company Egenera Inc., which accused the tech giant of infringing its patent for a virtual networking system. In 2017, Egenera removed one of its employees from...

