Technology Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 1:24 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP represented Facebook as the social media giant secured a historic $5 billion privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360’s Technology Groups of the Year. The deal, which the Republican-led FTC approved in a 3-2 vote along party lines in July, required Facebook to both pay the record monetary penalty and take steps such as setting up a board-level committee to oversee its privacy efforts and submit to stiffer third-party audits. The 20-year settlement also required the social network to overhaul the way it makes privacy decisions, institute...

