Man Charged With Murder Of Ill. Asbestos Attorney

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- A man has been charged in the murder of an Illinois plaintiffs attorney who focused on asbestos litigation. Prosecutors in Madison County on Monday charged a Missouri man, Timothy Michael Banowetz, 28, with the murder of Randy L. Gori, who was found dead at his home in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Saturday. At a press conference, law enforcement declined to discuss motive for the attack but said that they were not ruling out the possibility that it was related to Gori’s legal work. Gori was the name partner of Gori Law Firm, previously Gori Julian & Associates, which has offices in Edwardsville,...

