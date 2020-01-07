Avenatti's Ex-Wife Must Give Up $700K In Ex-Law Partner Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (January 7, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- A California judge on Tuesday ordered Michael Avenatti's ex-wife to turn over artwork and more than $700,000 in cash as part of his debtor's examination after his former law partner won an order requiring Avenatti to pay $4.85 million for work he did at Eagan Avenatti LLP. At a hearing in downtown Los Angeles, California Superior Court Judge Edward B. Moreton Jr. granted Jason Frank Law PLC's motion for an order requiring Christine Avenatti Carlin to give up $718,723, as well as artwork or the proceeds from the sale of the artwork, that she received from her ex-husband. Jason Frank and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS