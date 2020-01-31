White Collar Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 1:07 PM EST) -- Talking the U.S. Department of Justice out of charging Cognizant over an alleged bribery scheme and helping Nissan deal with the fallout from undisclosed pay to former CEO Carlos Ghosn were just a few of the significant matters that landed Latham & Watkins among Law360's 2019 White Collar Groups of the Year. Kathryn Ruemmler, global chair of the firm’s white collar defense and investigations practice, said the group’s “demographic and geographic diversity” sets Latham apart from other large firms in the area. The firm lists 95 partners as part of its white collar group, including 27 in Washington, D.C., and around a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS